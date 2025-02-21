Washington calls on Zelensky to “moderate”

"These are negotiations. And in negotiations you negotiate," said Waltz. There could be no better guarantee for Ukraine than US investment in its long-term prosperity, he said. Waltz attributed Trump's insults in recent days to anger over Zelensky's hesitation. "The president has obviously made his frustration very public because we have given the Ukrainians an incredible and historic opportunity for the US to co-invest in Ukraine," the former Special Forces soldier told the Trump-affiliated US broadcaster Fox News.