"People are negotiating"
Washington calls on Zelensky to “moderate”
Recently, Washington and Kiev have been making very harsh comments about the negotiations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. US President Donald Trump recently even called his Ukrainian counterpart a "dictator without elections". Volodymyr Selensky in turn accused the powerful man in the White House of living in a Russian "disinformation bubble". Trump's security advisor Mike Waltz called on Zelensky on Thursday for "moderation" and a return to the negotiating table.
"These are negotiations. And in negotiations you negotiate," said Waltz. There could be no better guarantee for Ukraine than US investment in its long-term prosperity, he said. Waltz attributed Trump's insults in recent days to anger over Zelensky's hesitation. "The president has obviously made his frustration very public because we have given the Ukrainians an incredible and historic opportunity for the US to co-invest in Ukraine," the former Special Forces soldier told the Trump-affiliated US broadcaster Fox News.
Movement in the raw materials agreement with the USA
Meanwhile, there is likely to be movement in the dispute over a raw materials agreement between Ukraine and the USA. "Ukraine is ready for a strong, effective investment and security agreement with the President of the United States," wrote the Ukrainian head of state on Platform X. There is hope for an agreement with Washington, Selensky said.
Trump is linking US aid for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, to access to its stockpile of rare earths. The deposits are considered economically lucrative and strategically important. However, Selenskyj rejected an initial draft agreement from Washington. According to reports, the USA demanded 50 percent of the income from these raw materials and wanted to be paid back for the military aid it had provided to date.
In the meantime, the Trump administration has sent a new draft agreement to Kiev, reported the news portal Axios. Some points that were unacceptable to Ukraine have been changed, it said, citing people involved in the negotiation process.
Is the USA sealing its departure from Ukraine?
Ahead of a major Ukraine vote at the United Nations in New York, there is uncertainty about the future diplomatic line of the United States under Trump. On Monday, the UN General Assembly is due to vote on a draft resolution in support of Kiev on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Western diplomats fear that the US could cement its mainly rhetorical rejection of Ukraine in front of the international community with a diplomatic vote.
When asked whether the USA would support the draft resolution calling for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, acting US Ambassador John Kelley said: "We have to wait and see what instructions we get from Washington, so hopefully they will come soon." If the USA does not agree to the draft resolution drawn up by Ukraine, this would be a further step in Washington's turning away from Kiev.
