Vienna Pratersauna gets new owner

Varied program

"Our aim for the Pratersauna is to create a lively space that functions as both an open space and an art space and where everyone feels welcome. We want to make the Pratersauna a place of encounter and inspiration where creativity is celebrated in all its facets. In addition to a varied program, we will not only present an impressive line-up of national and international artists, but also offer a new home to the city's creative minds and festivals," said scene expert Sebastian Müller-Klasz in a press release.