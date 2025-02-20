With an awareness concept
Vienna Pratersauna gets new owner
Following the withdrawal of restaurateur Martin Ho's Dots Group, the Viennese disco "Pratersauna" in the Wurstelprater is entering the future with German-born Sebastian Müller-Klasz as its new owner, including a new concept.
The popular roof terrace is to be converted into a wellness zone. Artist and musician collectives are to be given participation opportunities via a flexible capital company. The club itself will now also run all day.
Varied program
"Our aim for the Pratersauna is to create a lively space that functions as both an open space and an art space and where everyone feels welcome. We want to make the Pratersauna a place of encounter and inspiration where creativity is celebrated in all its facets. In addition to a varied program, we will not only present an impressive line-up of national and international artists, but also offer a new home to the city's creative minds and festivals," said scene expert Sebastian Müller-Klasz in a press release.
Our aim for the Pratersauna is to create a lively space that functions as both an open space and an art space and where everyone feels welcome.
Szene-Experte Sebastian Müller-Klasz
New awareness concept
A detailed awareness concept is also to be drawn up to make the "new" Pratersauna a feel-good place for all guests. The renovation work has already begun. The central bar has been completely removed, new sand-based lounge furniture will soon be installed and more is to be invested in acoustic features to further optimize the sound experience.
Entrepreneur Martin Ho and the DOTS GROUP have retired as active operators, making way for something new.
"BOOM BOOM BANG"
From March 7, the Pratersauna invites you to the Grand Opening with a comprehensive line-up under the motto "BOOM BOOM BANG". The artists include Frivolous, Caorli, Aldave, Mika Dutsch, Red Robin, Fabianio Jose and Aschenbrenner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
