This is Ajax’s new soccer prodigy

Back in December, when the youngster confidently posed in the center circle before Ajax's second-round Cup clash against Telstar, interest was already high. The Ajax professionals gathered around the little man, clapping along with almost every touch of the ball. And there were many of them. The ball didn't seem to want to touch the ground at all. The excitement in the stadium grew and grew. The kick-off of the match was almost delayed, but it was only after 2424 times that the game was over and a young star was born.