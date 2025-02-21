Confusion over subsidy
Debate about a tariff increase for the Lienz indoor pool
A planned increase in the all-day rate for the indoor swimming pool in Lienz is causing a lot of confusion. The town did not receive a grant for the desired subsidy, the province clarified. Nevertheless, there is now a fixed base amount.
The plan for the town of Lienz at the most recent municipal council meeting was clear: they wanted to increase the price of the all-day ticket for the Dolomite pool from 12.50 to 15 euros. This would have met the requirements for the state of Tyrol's swimming pool subsidy. It would have, because as the province of Tyrol has now clarified, this assumption only applies to investment subsidies for new buildings or renovations.
The province says that this does not apply to operation. It was clear to us that we needed the money, and the administration also agreed.
BM Elisabeth Blanik
BM Elisabeth Blanik reacted calmly to this misinterpretation and the answers given to her by the state: "The state says that this does not apply to operations. It was clear to us that we needed the money, and the administration also agreed."
We are still the cheapest pool for miles around, others are over 20 euros.
BM Elisabeth Blanik
No increase, renewed discussion in the city council
There will be no price increase in Lienz for the time being. The item on the agenda was returned to the city council - at that time without the information from the province of Tyrol. They now want to look at the reduced rates. The 12.50 euros will therefore remain for the time being. Blanik: "We are still the cheapest pool for miles around, others are over 20 euros."
However, a basic amount from the state is fixed for the town of Lienz and the Dolomitenbad. There is 100,000 euros per indoor swimming pool, plus subsidies per basic service area and free admission. "This will be paid out in the fall of 2025," explains the state in response to a request from the Krone. "We don't know how high this final amount will be," Blanik concludes.
One inquiry about renovation funding so far
However, the confusion surrounding the funding also has a positive side: in order to avoid confusion in the future, the issue will be discussed: "In addition, this topic will be put on the agenda at the next meeting of the pool advisory board," according to the state. Since 2025, municipalities have been able to receive funding for renovations or new builds. Up to 2030, 75 million euros are available. So far, an application for renovation has been submitted to the province.
