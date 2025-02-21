Debate about a tariff increase for the Lienz indoor pool

One inquiry about renovation funding so far

However, the confusion surrounding the funding also has a positive side: in order to avoid confusion in the future, the issue will be discussed: "In addition, this topic will be put on the agenda at the next meeting of the pool advisory board," according to the state. Since 2025, municipalities have been able to receive funding for renovations or new builds. Up to 2030, 75 million euros are available. So far, an application for renovation has been submitted to the province.