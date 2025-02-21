Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Confusion over subsidy

Debate about a tariff increase for the Lienz indoor pool

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 11:00

A planned increase in the all-day rate for the indoor swimming pool in Lienz is causing a lot of confusion. The town did not receive a grant for the desired subsidy, the province clarified. Nevertheless, there is now a fixed base amount.

0 Kommentare

The plan for the town of Lienz at the most recent municipal council meeting was clear: they wanted to increase the price of the all-day ticket for the Dolomite pool from 12.50 to 15 euros. This would have met the requirements for the state of Tyrol's swimming pool subsidy. It would have, because as the province of Tyrol has now clarified, this assumption only applies to investment subsidies for new buildings or renovations.

Zitat Icon

The province says that this does not apply to operation. It was clear to us that we needed the money, and the administration also agreed.

(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

BM Elisabeth Blanik

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

BM Elisabeth Blanik reacted calmly to this misinterpretation and the answers given to her by the state: "The state says that this does not apply to operations. It was clear to us that we needed the money, and the administration also agreed."

Zitat Icon

We are still the cheapest pool for miles around, others are over 20 euros.

(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

BM Elisabeth Blanik

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

No increase, renewed discussion in the city council
There will be no price increase in Lienz for the time being. The item on the agenda was returned to the city council - at that time without the information from the province of Tyrol. They now want to look at the reduced rates. The 12.50 euros will therefore remain for the time being. Blanik: "We are still the cheapest pool for miles around, others are over 20 euros."

However, a basic amount from the state is fixed for the town of Lienz and the Dolomitenbad. There is 100,000 euros per indoor swimming pool, plus subsidies per basic service area and free admission. "This will be paid out in the fall of 2025," explains the state in response to a request from the Krone. "We don't know how high this final amount will be," Blanik concludes.

One inquiry about renovation funding so far
However, the confusion surrounding the funding also has a positive side: in order to avoid confusion in the future, the issue will be discussed: "In addition, this topic will be put on the agenda at the next meeting of the pool advisory board," according to the state. Since 2025, municipalities have been able to receive funding for renovations or new builds. Up to 2030, 75 million euros are available. So far, an application for renovation has been submitted to the province.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf