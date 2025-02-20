Onisiwo also injured
Bulls missing two central defenders at Austria
The injury list at Bundesliga club Salzburg is not getting any smaller. On Saturday in Vienna at Austria, coach Thomas Letsch is missing two defenders, and striker Karim Onisiwo is also out for good.
The injury bug continues to ravage the Bulls! The Bundesliga runners-up announced ahead of the difficult away game at Vienna Austria on Saturday (17) that two defenders, Hendry Blank (thigh) and new signing Maximiliano Caufriez (adductor), are out injured. The two last played together against WSG Tirol, Blank at left-back and Caufriez alongside Samson Baidoo in the center.
In addition to the defensive duo, Karim Onisiwo is also out again. The striker already had to miss the last match against WSG Tirol and will not be fit for Austria. He is still struggling with adductor problems.
The aforementioned factors do not make the task any easier for the weakening Bulls. Austria are in top form, have yet to lose a game at home this season and are unbeaten in the league since the defeat in Wals-Siezenheim at the end of September. "Austria are currently in a completely different situation to us. They seem to be doing everything at the moment, which is why they are deservedly at the top of the table together with Sturm. Nevertheless, we are going to Vienna to show our qualities. Even if the conditions are not ideal, it's up to us to turn things around and score points with a good performance," said coach Thomas Letsch in a press release.
Player Adam Daghim is also aware of the difficulty of the task: "We have a really difficult task ahead of us because Austria Vienna are an absolute top team this year. It's not for nothing that they are level on points with Sturm at the top of the table and have a lot of self-confidence. Our aim in this match is to play as a united team and to counter aggressively."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.