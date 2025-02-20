Bulls missing two central defenders at Austria

The aforementioned factors do not make the task any easier for the weakening Bulls. Austria are in top form, have yet to lose a game at home this season and are unbeaten in the league since the defeat in Wals-Siezenheim at the end of September. "Austria are currently in a completely different situation to us. They seem to be doing everything at the moment, which is why they are deservedly at the top of the table together with Sturm. Nevertheless, we are going to Vienna to show our qualities. Even if the conditions are not ideal, it's up to us to turn things around and score points with a good performance," said coach Thomas Letsch in a press release.