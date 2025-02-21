Teachers had to work almost 467,000 hours of overtime

Excessive demands make people ill

For Reinhard Ammer, the Greens' education spokesperson, it is clear that initiatives already launched by state politicians are clearly not bearing fruit. In his view, what is needed now are "programs that have an immediate effect and are sustainable. A package is needed and the absolute will to finally change the situation." This is because the chronic overload has a domino effect: on the one hand, sick days are piling up: According to the response to the inquiry, more than 11,000 of the almost 14,000 teachers were off sick at least once in 2023/24.