For pool and party

“White Lotus” collection creates a vacation mood

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 08:00

The series "The White Lotus" has long been a cult hit. For the start of the new season, which also stars Schwarzenegger's son Patrick, there is now a special surprise for fans - a vacation collection inspired by the series!

If you're already dreaming of summer, you'll find what you're looking for at H&M. Just in time for the start of the third season of "The White Lotus", the Swedish fashion giant has launched a vacation collection in collaboration with Alex Bovaird, costume designer for the series.

Eye-catching patterns, casual cuts
H&M and Bovaird drew inspiration for the 25-piece capsule collection from the closets of the characters in the new season.

The casual pieces can be worn by the pool or at a party. (Bild: H&M)
The casual pieces can be worn by the pool or at a party.
(Bild: H&M)
Exotic patterns meet airy fabrics - perfect for your next vacation! (Bild: H&M)
Exotic patterns meet airy fabrics - perfect for your next vacation!
(Bild: H&M)
The accessories in the new collection are also eye-catching. (Bild: H&M)
The accessories in the new collection are also eye-catching.
(Bild: H&M)

You will find eye-catching pieces full of vibrant colors, dynamic prints and voluminous silhouettes that are perfect for relaxed days by the pool, but also for unforgettable nights.

There is something for every taste in this collection: tropical prints with lotus flowers can be found as well as playful babydoll dresses, and there are also boho-style crochet pieces or romantic, long dresses that simply fit perfectly into your vacation wardrobe. 

Voluminous silhouettes and long dresses create a vacation mood. (Bild: H&M)
Voluminous silhouettes and long dresses create a vacation mood.
(Bild: H&M)
The collection was created in collaboration with Alex Bovaird, costume designer of the series "The White Lotus". (Bild: H&M)
The collection was created in collaboration with Alex Bovaird, costume designer of the series "The White Lotus".
(Bild: H&M)
Cute babydoll dresses are perfect for your next trip to the sun. (Bild: H&M)
Cute babydoll dresses are perfect for your next trip to the sun.
(Bild: H&M)

"Nothing is too much!"
"I loved working with the team at H&M on the designs for the collection," Bovaird enthused about the collection. She continued: "We always have this little saying in the show: 'Nothing is too much for The White Lotus!' So I'm more drawn to the bold patterns and the more luxurious, swingy pieces."

Casual by the pool: no problem with this collection! (Bild: H&M)
Casual by the pool: no problem with this collection!
(Bild: H&M)
With jewelry and accessories, the looks can quickly be made party-ready. (Bild: H&M)
With jewelry and accessories, the looks can quickly be made party-ready.
(Bild: H&M)

It's also a collection that you can "wear all day - something you can just throw on to go to breakfast or the pool, or you can add jewelry and wear it to dinner," says Bovaird. "There's something for everyone. The collection brings together the jungle, the bright, iconic colors of the show and some gold and sparkle that represent a stylish and luxurious resort vacation."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
