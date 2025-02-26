“White Lotus” collection creates a vacation mood

If you're already dreaming of summer, you'll find what you're looking for at H&M. Just in time for the start of the third season of "The White Lotus", the Swedish fashion giant has launched a vacation collection in collaboration with Alex Bovaird, costume designer for the series.

Eye-catching patterns, casual cuts

H&M and Bovaird drew inspiration for the 25-piece capsule collection from the closets of the characters in the new season.