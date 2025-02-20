Crazy posting: Trump sees himself as king

Since the beginning of January, New York has charged most drivers a fee of 9 US dollars - equivalent to just over 8.60 euros. There are some exemptions, for example for low-income earners. The toll zone applies - with a few exceptions - to the entire southern part of Manhattan up to 60th Street. The toll was intended not only to reduce traffic, but also pollution. The money raised was to be used for local and regional public transport and infrastructure projects. According to the media, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that it will take legal action against the abolition of the toll.