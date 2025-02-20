"New York saved"
Crazy posting: Trump sees himself as king
The protests and complaints have been heard. The White House has abolished the controversial vehicle toll in New York, which had only just been introduced. President Donald Trump sees himself as a "savior" and "king".
This was also underlined on Wednesday with a crazy post from the White House. An artificial intelligence-generated image of the New York City skyline and Trump wearing a crown was posted on social media channels. The caption under the image read: "Long live the king." "Manhattan and all of New York is saved," commented the White House.
Since the beginning of January, New York has charged most drivers a fee of 9 US dollars - equivalent to just over 8.60 euros. There are some exemptions, for example for low-income earners. The toll zone applies - with a few exceptions - to the entire southern part of Manhattan up to 60th Street. The toll was intended not only to reduce traffic, but also pollution. The money raised was to be used for local and regional public transport and infrastructure projects. According to the media, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that it will take legal action against the abolition of the toll.
Elephant in the china store - both at home and abroad
During the election campaign, the 78-year-old Republican declared that he wanted to be a dictator on his first day in office. However, since his inauguration, Trump has already shown several times what he thinks of transatlantic alliances, global trade rules and US laws. He has laid claim to Greenland, for example, and even brought military means into play in extreme cases. Trump would also like to see the Panama Canal back in US hands. Canada should also become a federal state of the USA.
Within the United States, the Republican has begun a radical restructuring of the state apparatus - without involving Congress. Legal scholar Erwin Chemerinsky recently told the New York Times that there had already been "many unconstitutional and illegal acts" in the first few weeks under Trump.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
