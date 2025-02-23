Brass music and skiing fun
Win a winter Woodstock ski weekend
From March 21 to 23, "brass music on the rocks" will be served up in Kirchberg, Brixen and Westendorf. In the valley, on the mountains and in the huts, a brilliant program awaits visitors at the Winter Woodstock of brass music - and you can be part of it! And not just any old way, but with an all-inclusive package for you and your 3 friends! In addition to accommodation, the package also includes the Winter Woodstock festival passes and the Woodstock ski passes from Friday to Sunday.
Three communities, huts with music and a large main stage: Westendorf, Kirchberg and Brixen are THE meeting place for all brass music fans from March 21 to 23. The reason for this is the Winter Woodstock of Brass Music with its full program from morning to (late) evening. Whether it's folk music to sway to or party hits to dance to, every musical facet is well catered for here.
It's best to browse through the line-up at www.winterwoodstock.at, book a room and celebrate brass music in all its facets together with the "Krone" .
Take part and win a Winter Woodstock ski weekend
With the "Krone" you can be there live: We are giving away an all-inclusive Krone package for the Winter Woodstock! You can experience the entire program and hit the slopes in the region's two ski resorts. On top of that, you can hire skis for free if required. There's 100 euros pocket money for the whole group for visiting the Main Stage(cashless credit) and to make the package complete, there are also 4 Winter Woodstock festival shirts for you! This is the way to party!
The all-round crown package includes:
- On-site shuttle between the individual concert locations
- Woodstock ski passes Friday-Sunday for the entire region (2 different ski resorts)
- Free skis/snowboard at the ski rental
- A total of 100 € pocket money (=Cashless credit) for the Main Stage
- Winter-Woodstock festival shirts for 4 people
- Winter-Woodstock festival passes for 4 people
- Accommodation for 2 nights and 4 people
So fill in the form below, take part in the competition and with a bit of luck we'll see you soon in Tyrol. The closing date for entries is March 4, 10 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
