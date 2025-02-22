Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: Austria vs Red Bull Salzburg
19th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FK Austria Vienna host Red Bull Salzburg. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Austria Wien vs. Red Bull Salzburg - or: the team of the hour vs. the battered former serial champion. Vienna-Favoriten is the scene of a highly interesting duel today, which will take place under completely different circumstances. Having had virtually no chance against the Bulls in the past 20 years, Violett now have the advantage on paper. They are "anything but the favorites" in Vienna, Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch made clear.
Austria coach Stephan Helm, who once worked "for and with" the then head coach Letsch at the Violets and remembers a "very, very good relationship", at least cautiously stepped on the euphoria brakes. "You have to put it in the right perspective. It's no secret that the squad value exceeds that of all other teams many times over. And these are not fantasy figures," explained the Burgenland native, who emphasized the "clear handwriting" of his colleague.
First Austria win over the Bulls since 2018
The last win against Salzburg on 27 May 2018 is currently just a footnote in a dismal direct record. Three meagre victories since the 2011/12 season, the time seems ripe for a fourth. Nine wins and one draw in the last ten league games speak for themselves, and the prestigious 2:1 derby win over Rapid brought them level with league leaders Sturm Graz. Helm promised even more. "It motivates us that we have the feeling that we are far from having reached our peak."
Helm can draw on a full complement of players and can probably also rely on defensive bulwark Aleksandar Dragovic. After tearing a ligament in his ankle, Dragovic spoke of a "race against time", saying he wanted to grit his teeth as he did in the derby. Of course, it would be a significant loss in a team that ultimately achieves success even in less successful moments such as in the derby "through extreme cohesion and commitment to defending their own goal" (Helm).
Letsch wants to "turn the game around"
Whether Austria can actually "raise their own game to the next level", as Helm hoped, will of course also depend on Salzburg. The winter break should have heralded a new start at the Salzach, but it is still a long time coming. Two draws from the first two league games are the tired result under new coach Thomas Letsch, who is still waiting for a win after five competitive games. "We're going to Vienna to show our qualities. Even if the conditions are not ideal, it's up to us to turn the tide and score points with a good performance," said Letsch, who was in charge of Austria for around a year from 2018 to 2019.
The buck is getting heavier and heavier in front of Salzburg, and the mission to reclaim the title is currently becoming more of a mission for the Champions League - even if that seems very likely with a six-point lead over seventh place. "The fact is that we are currently in fifth place in the table. That's why we want to use the remaining four games in the basic round to pick up as many points as possible, knowing full well that the next tasks are certainly not the easiest," explained Letsch with regard to the upcoming clashes with Sturm (home), Altach (away) and WAC (away).
Austria "feel like they can do anything at the moment"
In Salzburg, one could certainly look to the east with envy. "Austria are currently in a completely different situation to us," admitted Letsch. "They feel like they're doing everything at the moment, which is why they're deservedly at the top of the table together with Sturm." Although he will be able to use creative engine Oscar Gloukh and striker Petar Ratkov again, two defenders are new to the injury list alongside attacker Karim Onisiwo: Maximiliano Caufriez and Hendry Blank.
