LIVE from 5pm: Austria vs Red Bull Salzburg

Letsch wants to "turn the game around"

Whether Austria can actually "raise their own game to the next level", as Helm hoped, will of course also depend on Salzburg. The winter break should have heralded a new start at the Salzach, but it is still a long time coming. Two draws from the first two league games are the tired result under new coach Thomas Letsch, who is still waiting for a win after five competitive games. "We're going to Vienna to show our qualities. Even if the conditions are not ideal, it's up to us to turn the tide and score points with a good performance," said Letsch, who was in charge of Austria for around a year from 2018 to 2019.