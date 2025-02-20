Of white sneakers and a rösti breakfast

"At the same time, the Ü is also meant to be reminiscent of a somewhat more abstract smiley face," Frühstück reveals. As a teacher, manager in handball and also in politics, the 67-year-old is convinced that a little humor is always needed. And what about jokes about his surname? "I've actually been listening to them all my life," replies Frühstück. And sometimes the surname also causes hearty laughter. For example, when he wanted to check out of a Swiss hotel. "The amused lady at reception told me that we would be a perfect match - her name is Rösti."