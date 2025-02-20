Municipal elections 2025
Of white sneakers and a rösti breakfast
Sunny yellow and smiley faces dominate in the provincial capital. In the "Krone", the two mayoral candidates Michael Ritsch (SPÖ) and Roland Frühstück (ÖVP) reveal why they opted for these posters, how the sneakers have become a trademark and when Frühstück can laugh about his surname.
No face, but simply a pair of white sneakers adorn the election poster of Bregenz mayor Michael Ritsch. "The advertiser came up with this and I think it's a great idea. You don't always have to show the politician's face. What's more, everyone knows who it's about," says the busy mayor. The Social Democrat is repeatedly asked about his white sneakers. One or two people may also have learned why the 56-year-old is rarely seen without his trademark.
"When I went to the physiotherapist in my leather half-shoes eight years ago after a major disc operation, he said that he wouldn't treat me if I wore them again," says Ritsch. He then dutifully bought "health shoes" - with the result that not only the pain was alleviated.
Ritsch came up with the claim under the sneakers, "So that the momentum continues", together with his colleagues. "That's what the population keeps telling us - something is happening in the city." The smiley is still from the old campaign.
Challenger Roland Frühstück (ÖVP) is also relying on a special series of posters. "We started by putting up an Ü poster. Of course, that led to a lot of questions and interpretations," says the former black party leader. Unlike a music teacher, he would not recognize the tongue of the Rolling Stones. Rather, the letter is supposed to stand for the two "Ü "s in his surname. "No morning without breakfast" was therefore the first claim. In addition, there are further slogans on the topics of train stations, security, care and childcare.
"At the same time, the Ü is also meant to be reminiscent of a somewhat more abstract smiley face," Frühstück reveals. As a teacher, manager in handball and also in politics, the 67-year-old is convinced that a little humor is always needed. And what about jokes about his surname? "I've actually been listening to them all my life," replies Frühstück. And sometimes the surname also causes hearty laughter. For example, when he wanted to check out of a Swiss hotel. "The amused lady at reception told me that we would be a perfect match - her name is Rösti."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.