Family man groped 26 women in Vienna

Judge: "He felt sorry for himself the most"

In court, the perpetrator confessed to the accusation of sexual harassment and violation of sexual self-determination, but was tight-lipped. According to court expert Peter Hofmann, the Turkish man was sane when he committed the acts. "That's not my character, really. Sorry" - the trembling perpetrator did not say much more in front of the jury. However, the judge found no sympathy, he had "felt sorry for himself the most".