Payback from Kiev
Selenskyj: “Trump lives in a disinformation bubble”
After Donald Trump staged a perpetrator-victim reversal with his statement that Volodymyr Zelenskyi was to blame for the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the Ukrainian president did not have to wait long for his retort. On Wednesday, he told his US counterpart that he was living in a "disinformation bubble" created by Russia.
Selensky also rejected Trump's statement that he only had an approval rating of four percent. Attempts to unseat him during the war would not work. "If someone wants to replace me right now, it won't work now," emphasized Zelensky at a press conference in Kiev, referring to approval ratings of over 50 percent in several polls.
Kiev has proof that these figures were discussed between Washington and Moscow. These poll results would be made public for Trump and other partners.
The USA had helped Russia to emerge from its isolation. However, he would like the Trump team to know more about Ukraine, Selensky said on Wednesday.
Accusation of leaked US aid "dubious"
He also rejected the accusation of allegedly leaked US aid. "The war has cost us 320 billion US dollars, 120 came from us. 200 came from the USA and the EU," said the head of state about foreign arms supplies. In addition, he added, there was just over 100 billion US dollars in budget support and humanitarian aid. He described Trump's estimate of the costs of 500 billion US dollars as "dubious".
Ukraine demands security guarantees from the USA
"We are ready for a serious document, but we need security guarantees," emphasized Selenskyj. Work is continuing on the treaty, which provides for US access to Ukrainian raw materials, among other things. Trump had said in an interview that he wanted rare earths worth 500 billion dollars from Ukraine in return.
Ukraine also needs weapons and funding for its army in the event that it does not join NATO, Selensky reiterated, saying that a reliable air defense system could only be provided by the USA. He also urged the deployment of foreign troops. "We are ready for a dialog about the number," said the President.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
