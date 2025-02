Theater group Moosburg

The comedy by Winnie Abel premieres on Friday, March 28 (7.30 pm) at Campus Moosburg in Pestalozzistraße 4.

Further performances on Saturday, March 29, Friday, April 4, Saturday, April 5, each at 7.30 pm, and on Sundays, March 30 and April 6, each at 3 pm.

Tickets at https://www.theatergruppe-moosburg.at/ or on 0664/ 536 4553.

Tickets: 16 euros, young people up to 15 years: 8 euros.