Still in custody
What happens now with the “problem boy”
The case made headlines last week: The now 15-year-old Upper Austrian, who already had more than 200 criminal offenses on his record before his 14th birthday and had already been sentenced to prison once, is "serving time" again. And so it continues with him.
The teenager was arrested on February 10 for allegedly stealing an unlocked BMW together with an accomplice (16) in Styria and taking it on an hour-long joyride. Since then he has been in custody in Leoben. But not for long, as the young serial offender will now be transferred to Linz prison.
Jurisdiction according to place of residence
Melanie Kurz, spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Steyr, explains the reason for this: "In juvenile criminal law up to the age of 18, jurisdiction is based on the place of residence" - and in the case of the 15-year-old, this is in the jurisdiction of the Steyr prosecution authority.
The latter has officially taken over the investigation into aggravated theft. They are investigating the 15-year-old and an accomplice, who is still at large. The serial offender, on the other hand, has to pursue the investigations because of his previous conviction from custody, because: "The accused is at risk of committing the crime," says Kurz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.