Superheroes in action
How Batman, Thor and Peach help sick children
Hardly anyone knows that numerous famous superheroes have been living in Wiener Neustadt for six years. This is because it is home to the branch of Cosplay Entertainment, an association that helps to raise funds for sick children or simply to make children happy with their superpowers.
On December 24, we managed to fulfill every wish that came in.
Michael Bäcker, Gründer Cosplay Entertainment Austria
The association was founded six years ago by Michael Bäcker. Even as a child, he traveled with his father to support impoverished people in Hungary - his father had bought a house there. And he discovered his love of cosplay, the playful dressing up in costumes of superheroes, comic or manga characters, at an early age.
Going to the zoo with princesses? No problem at all ...
"On the one hand, we try to raise donations for seriously ill children with our appearances in shopping centers or at conventions," explains Bäcker. "Or we visit sick children in our costumes to cheer them up with our superpowers." For example, the two princesses Peach and Elsa spent a day at the zoo with mermaid Arielle together with a sick girl. Or money is collected to finance necessary operations or simply a shower stretcher or a much-wanted Lego car.
New volunteer superheroes are very welcome
There are currently around 26 volunteer superheroes working for the association. "In some cases, we have the costumes in stock ourselves, but some also bring their own," explains Bäcker.
What qualities does a superhero need to have?
"He must have a heart for children and be able to play his role as a superhero credibly," says Bäcker. And he must not show any compassion and must be able to endure a lot. "It's very hot in the costumes in summer. Wigs pinch, the gloves sweat ...", says Bäcker, explaining the great challenge of the job.
The assignments last between 30 minutes and a whole day.
Bäcker is proud of last year's results. "On 24 December, we managed to fulfill every wish that came to us."
And what is his favorite superhero? "Theoretically Batman," laughs Bäcker. "Unfortunately, the costume no longer fits me because of my stature."
Cosplay Entertainment Austria offers all of this:
- Hospital visits in costume: joy and distraction for sick children.
- Accompanying families: support in difficult moments.
- Comprehensive help: medication, last wishes, joint activities and additional costs.
- Performances at events: Active at costume events, conventions, charity events and children's birthday parties.
The association is also happy to receive donations:
Account holder: Cosplay Entertainment Austria
IBAN: AT41 1400 0272 1008 8577
BIC: BAWAATWW
