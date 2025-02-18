How Batman, Thor and Peach help sick children

Going to the zoo with princesses? No problem at all ...

"On the one hand, we try to raise donations for seriously ill children with our appearances in shopping centers or at conventions," explains Bäcker. "Or we visit sick children in our costumes to cheer them up with our superpowers." For example, the two princesses Peach and Elsa spent a day at the zoo with mermaid Arielle together with a sick girl. Or money is collected to finance necessary operations or simply a shower stretcher or a much-wanted Lego car.