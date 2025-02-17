Xi Jinping met with China’s tech company bosses

In order to slow down the technological and military rise of the People's Republic, the US has increasingly restricted exports of high technology to China in recent years. It has also imposed tariffs on goods from the country and threatened to impose more. Despite this, Chinese companies have repeatedly caused a sensation with innovations, particularly in the promising field of artificial intelligence (AI). DeepSeek is a well-known example of this. The development of the software reportedly cost only a fraction of the usual amount. It also makes do with significantly less computing power. Nevertheless, DeepSeek is considered to be on a par with western competitors such as ChatGPT.