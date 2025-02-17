With the “Krone” to the ÖFB hit to Serbia

The ÖFB team has played the Serbs five times since the break-up of Yugoslavia. After three defeats, the Austrians have won the two most recent encounters. A 3:2 win in October 2017 was followed by a 2:1 victory in a European Championship test in Vienna in June 2024. The ÖFB goals were scored by Patrick Wimmer and Christoph Baumgartner. For Serbia, the then Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic, who moved to AC Milan in the summer, was successful. "We know what to expect," said ÖFB coach Lars Kornetka. "It will be a tough game against a tough opponent. With a lot of excitement and energy. We're looking forward to the duels."