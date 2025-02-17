With the “Krone” to the ÖFB hit to Serbia

Take part & win
The international season begins with plenty of excitement and emotion for Austria's national soccer team. In the UEFA Nations League play-off, the ÖFB team will face Serbia for promotion to the A-League. All KronePLUS subscribers will be entered into a prize draw to win a trip for two to Belgrade for the big match.
The ÖFB team has played the Serbs five times since the break-up of Yugoslavia. After three defeats, the Austrians have won the two most recent encounters. A 3:2 win in October 2017 was followed by a 2:1 victory in a European Championship test in Vienna in June 2024. The ÖFB goals were scored by Patrick Wimmer and Christoph Baumgartner. For Serbia, the then Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic, who moved to AC Milan in the summer, was successful. "We know what to expect," said ÖFB coach Lars Kornetka. "It will be a tough game against a tough opponent. With a lot of excitement and energy. We're looking forward to the duels."
The trip to Belgrade starts on March 22 with the ÖFB team's charter flight from Vienna to the Serbian capital. The match will then take place on March 23 at the Rajko Mitic Stadium (known as the Marakana of Belgrade). The legendary stadium of Red Star has a capacity of around 50,000 spectators and is one of the hottest cauldrons of soccer in Europe. On March 24, you will return to Vienna from Belgrade Airport - hopefully with promotion in your luggage.
During your stay in Belgrade, you will also be staying at the Hilton Belgrade **** - the official team hotel of the ÖFB team. The hotel is located in the center of Belgrade, between two parks. There are numerous stores, restaurants and bars in the vicinity of the hotel. The modern and spacious rooms offer all amenities and in addition to a wellness area, the hotel also has a beautiful fitness room.
