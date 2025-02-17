AI arms race causes CO2 emissions to rise significantly

Rising gas demand and nuclear power plant comeback

According to analyses by Goldman Sachs Research, servers & co. have so far been able to keep energy consumption at roughly the same level despite an increasing workload through more efficient use, which amounted to around 200 terawatt hours per year in the period from 2015 to 2019 - for comparison: electricity consumption in Austria as a whole was 61.08 terawatt hours in 2023 (source: https://energie.gv.at/). According to estimates, however, the total increase in electricity consumption by data centers due to AI is expected to increase by exactly these previous 200 terawatt hours per year between 2023 and 2030 - and by 2028, AI is expected to account for around 19 percent of data center electricity demand.