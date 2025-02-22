Animals in search of a home

Lasko is a lively whirlwind who is full of energy and motivated to learn new things. He is a little reserved towards strangers at first, but the ice is quickly broken with the right treat. Everyday life at the shelter is still stressful for him, which is why this friendly male dog has difficulty calming down. Stimuli such as crowds of people, cars or noise are particularly difficult for him at the moment. Lasko needs a confident owner who can give him security and patiently help him to cope with such situations. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at