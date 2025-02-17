Matschgerer and Fasnachtler attract thousands

But it was worth it - thousands of people lined up to the left and right of the narrow streets and alleyways to admire the many different groups from Absam and the neighboring villages. After eight years (including the Corona break), it was finally time again - and the Matschgerer, witches, Zottler, Tschaggeler, Klotzler, Fleckler, Flitscheler, the Tuxer, Weißen, Alten, Spiegeltuxer, Bären, Böcke, Fasserrösser put on a show in their magnificent costumes that you simply have to see.