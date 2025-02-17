Vorteilswelt
Tyrolean customs

Matschgerer and Fasnachtler attract thousands

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 07:45

Thousands of visitors were enthralled by the colorful costumes, elaborate larvae and wild goings-on. There was no sign of Fasnacht fatigue on the third Fasnacht Sunday.

0 Kommentare

The Tyroleans have a passion for tradition, as was evident at this year's Absamer Matschgerer parade. The bus from Innsbruck to Absam was "stuffed full", so we had to cuddle up close. From Thaur, the procession ended and a caravan marched between the fields to Absam, defying the icy wind - with a number of people that a church procession could only wish for these days.

The witches sweep out the winter. (Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)
The witches sweep out the winter.
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

But it was worth it - thousands of people lined up to the left and right of the narrow streets and alleyways to admire the many different groups from Absam and the neighboring villages. After eight years (including the Corona break), it was finally time again - and the Matschgerer, witches, Zottler, Tschaggeler, Klotzler, Fleckler, Flitscheler, the Tuxer, Weißen, Alten, Spiegeltuxer, Bären, Böcke, Fasserrösser put on a show in their magnificent costumes that you simply have to see.

Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle is invited. That brings good luck. (Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)
Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle is invited. That brings good luck.
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

The front row experienced the hustle and bustle up close, including the risk or luck of being involved - the audience was played with here, but that brings good luck. Governor Anton Mattle, who faced up to the hustle and bustle with a sense of humor, had the same experience. And while the children's pockets were filled with sweets, the adults were "filled up" with a schnapps or two.

The Spiegeltuxer is the most magnificent and most expensive figure. The weight of the mask is between eight and twelve kilograms. (Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)
The Spiegeltuxer is the most magnificent and most expensive figure. The weight of the mask is between eight and twelve kilograms.
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

Wenner Fasnacht crowd-puller
The silhouette of the sun is visible - how beautiful! Around 300 carnival revellers from Wenner Fasnacht snorted through yesterday morning, because rain on the "big day" would be the ultimate punishment. After an eight-year break, the carnival paraphernalia has been spruced up over the past few months, the finery repaired or newly made, the 20 or so bells polished, the small bells of the scooters individually tapped on the ear and gigantic floats built just for the two-day carnival.

The bears - present at every Oberland carnival. (Bild: Daum Hubert)
The bears - present at every Oberland carnival.
(Bild: Daum Hubert)

The excitement in the MPreis underground car park yesterday, Sunday, was also gigantic. After all, the visitors' cars are parked as far as Blons, which probably means a record number of visitors! After the midday bells, it starts! First the music band, then the Sackner and Spritzer masks, who wrest the place for the "Kroas" from the thousands.

Always an impressive sight: Roller and Scheller. (Bild: Daum Hubert)
Always an impressive sight: Roller and Scheller.
(Bild: Daum Hubert)
The next generation is also on the move in Wenns. (Bild: Daum Hubert)
The next generation is also on the move in Wenns.
(Bild: Daum Hubert)
The "Schorsch" is not missing in Wenns either. (Bild: Daum Hubert)
The "Schorsch" is not missing in Wenns either.
(Bild: Daum Hubert)

Finally, the prancing scooters with the high-pitched singeslet sounds, calling on the Scheller to "Gangle", who obeys and completes the fertility ritual with probably the most economical movement of all the Scheller in the Oberland. A great Sunday for the carnival revellers in Wenns, who are now taking another four-year break.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
Porträt von Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
