Friend of the victim: “Wanted to meet today”

"He was always there for others"

Nina Juri also knew the victim; they had a brief relationship last year. Like many other young people, she visited the mourning zone on Sunday to say goodbye. "Until now, we were very good friends, he was like a best friend to me," Nina describes her ex-boyfriend, who was always helpful and kind. "He was always there for me - and now it's important that I'm there for others who are finding it just as difficult to deal with what happened!"