Bayern harmless: That has never happened in 1,100 games!

Alonso is not yet writing off the title

Alonso does not want to write off a successful title defense after the missed victory. Despite still trailing Bayern by eight points with twelve rounds to go, the Basque still believes his team has a chance. "No, no. There are still a lot of games to play," said Alonso when asked whether the championship is now decided. "Of course we have to win a lot of games now, and of course the result in the table could be better," admitted the Bayer coach. Never before in the history of the league has a team lost such a big lead at this stage of the season.