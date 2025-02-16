Alpine mathematics

For the first time, a new competition was held with the team combination and the previous combination was eliminated. However, for those interested in mathematics at least, this was no longer the yellow of the egg anyway, because since 1994 the times from the downhill and slalom were simply added together to determine the top finishers. Totally unimaginative, because it used to be much more challenging when the results list was constantly changing during the race without you immediately knowing why. It was an extremely simple mode: you simply had to divide your own time (A) by that of the current leader(s) (B), subtract the number 1 from the result and multiply this result by 570 (slalom) or 1,070 (downhill) to get a score. And whoever had the fewest points could collect a trophy from the race organizers. For example, if you were fastest in the slalom (A:B=1), the equation (1-1)x570=0 and therefore the perfect partial result of zero points. Beguilingly simple.