Demand suspension
SPÖ and Greens: Rosenkranz employee unacceptable
Investigations have been launched against a high-ranking employee of Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) for allegedly having links to a right-wing extremist group. The Greens and the SPÖ have demanded that he be suspended. It is unacceptable that the man continues to work in the office of the President of the National Council.
"All democrats must be on red alert, this is absolutely unacceptable and it cannot simply be business as usual," said Lukas Hammer, the Greens' spokesperson on right-wing extremism.
The SPÖ expressed similar sentiments in a statement on Saturday. The employee should be suspended at least until the allegations have been clarified and Rosenkranz should intervene. "It is unacceptable that an apparently high-ranking employee of the President of the National Council, who is apparently under investigation in connection with Nazi devotional objects and ammunition, is still employed in the President's office," said MP Sabine Schatz.
Pröll: "Avert damage"
The General Secretary of the People's Party, Alexander Pröll, is also demanding action from Rosenkranz. He must "avert any damage to parliament and draw the necessary consequences". In his inaugural speech, Rosenkranz had promised that he would be a National Council President for all parties, a claim he had not yet lived up to.
The investigations are in connection with the far-right German group "Saxon Separatists". The Rosenkranz employee is the son of a recently deceased former FPÖ politician. His two sons are accused of being members of the "Saxon Separatists".
Members of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution found Nazi devotional objects and ammunition in a forester's lodge in the district of Krems-Land (Lower Austria). The employee had his main residence there. The forester's lodge was supposed to have served as a retreat after an armed coup. The Rosenkranz employee had received a security list, it was said.
A total of around 20 properties were searched, including in Germany and Vienna. In November, the German federal prosecutor's office arrested eight suspected right-wing terrorists in Poland and Germany.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
