From where black-red is now negotiating away

Austria could now have a black-red coalition after the second failure of the coalition negotiations. Records from the end of 2024 show where the two parties, together with the NEOS, were already in agreement and where they were not.
Like the FPÖ and ÖVP, a color code had already been used in the three-way negotiations to show where agreement had already been reached and where there was still a need for talks. A striking number of agreements related to the education and social sectors. For example, a compulsory second year of kindergarten, the expansion of all-day schools and public transport, as well as a reform of educational leave and social welfare were marked in green.
More shackles and disaster relief
In addition, the "Zuckerl" had agreed that there should be more shackles for prisoners in order to relieve the burden on prisons and that the disaster fund should be increased. The amount involved was initially unclear.
The parties also agreed on what Austria's role in Europe should look like. For example, increased international cooperation and partnerships were envisaged, as the Ö1 "Morgenjournal" reported on Saturday morning.
These are the stumbling blocks
At the weekend, the ÖVP and SPÖ are once again sounding out government cooperation away from the public eye. But there are also some stumbling blocks. According to the records, these include lowering non-wage labor costs, merging the social insurance institutions and adjusting unemployment benefits and unemployment assistance in line with inflation. Alternatively, these funds could also decrease over the course of unemployment.
These are the sticking points between the ÖVP and SPÖ:
A nationwide ban on smoking in playgrounds, a free climate ticket for everyone up to the age of 18, affordable housing and cannabis legalization were also debated.
The plans of a blue-black coalition included the abolition of the free climate ticket for 18-year-olds, cuts to climate funding and the complete abolition of educational leave.
However, sticking points included the commitment to the Sky Shield initiative, cooperation with intelligence services and the division of ministries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
