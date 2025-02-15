Diddy & Jay-Z
Surprising turnaround: Plaintiff withdraws lawsuit
A woman who accused US rappers Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexual assault has dropped her civil lawsuit against both musicians. The plaintiff's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, withdrew the lawsuit filed in court in New York last year on Friday. No reason was given for this.
The anonymous plaintiff had claimed in October that she was drugged at a party as a 13-year-old in 2000 and raped by Combs. This lawsuit was then re-filed in December, also with Jay-Z as a defendant.
Jay-Z sees victory over "hair-raising allegations"
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter and who has been married to singer Beyoncé since 2008, spoke on Friday of a victory that the "unfounded, fabricated and hair-raising allegations" have now been dropped. These allegations had been traumatic for his family, the father of three wrote in a statement.
Combs' lawyers spoke of "further confirmation that these claims were based on lies, not facts". They accused Buzbee's law firm in Houston, Texas, of trying to draw attention to itself with these many lawsuits. None of these allegations will stand up in court, Combs' team claims. The rapper has never used sexual violence - "against men or women, adults or minors", the statement said.
Combs in custody since September
Buzbee announced in October that it was representing 120 people with allegations against rapper Sean Combs. The law firm has since filed dozens of civil lawsuits from men and women alleging sexual assault.
Combs has been in custody since September. The rapper is accused by the prosecutor's office in New York of sex trafficking, organized crime and other offenses. Combs pleaded not guilty. The trial is provisionally scheduled to begin in May.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.