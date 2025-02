McLaren put the pedal to the metal for the first time with new cars

"Good sign"

Williams must set itself somewhat more modest goals. The racing team from Grove, number two behind Ferrari (16) with nine Constructors' World Championship titles, tied with McLaren, left only Sauber behind in ninth place in the team standings last year. However, the fact that the new car was on track so early was seen as a "good sign" by new signing Carlos Sainz on Friday. The Spaniard, who won two Grand Prix for Ferrari last year, forms a driver duo with the Thai Alex Albon. The season starts on March 16 in Melbourne. Before that, three official test days are scheduled in Bahrain at the end of February.