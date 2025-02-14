"Will betray you"
Yulia Navalnaya warns against negotiations with Putin
Russian opposition activist Yulia Navalnaya has warned against negotiations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. There is "no point", said Alexei Navalny's widow at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. Putin would lie.
"He will betray you. He will change the rules at the last moment and force you to play his game," Navalnaya warned. She appeared together with the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. A year ago, Navalnaya received the news of her husband's death at the Munich Security Conference. She then announced that she would continue his work.
Former Estonian army chief Riho Terras also expressed doubts about the US plan. The Ukrainians would not start negotiations if they had no way of getting anything back "The worst-case scenario is that Ukraine has to fight alone - not that it gives up. I don't see this scenario".
ÖVP MP: "No dictated peace"
"We want peace, but not a dictated peace. History shows that dictatorial peace leads to injustice and destruction," said Austrian ÖVP MEP Lukas Mandl on Friday. Trump should not act against the "interests of the free world".
The problem is that Trump and Putin are playing ice hockey, but the Europeans are still practising figure skating.
Europaabgeordneter Riho Terras
Currently, every person in Europe statistically spends 1.2 cups of coffee per month on supporting Ukraine, Terras said. "If we increase that to three cups a month, it is possible for Ukraine to win this war." "The problem is that Trump and Putin are playing ice hockey, but the Europeans are still figure skating. We have to make ourselves stronger, otherwise we will lose," the ex-military man illustrated.
Trump spoke to Putin on the phone on Wednesday and agreed to immediate negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
