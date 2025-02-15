Simon Fleisch goes on the attack

And today and tomorrow are the next opportunities for the Montafon native in Val di Fassa (It). "It's exactly the same course as the World Cup, so it's pretty cool," says Fleisch about the training day in Val di Fassa. Where he wants to slowly get back on track in the overall EC standings. With 84 points, the 24-year-old is currently in 20th place, 242 points short of the top three and thus a fixed ticket for the next World Cup season. "It's a long way off, but that's still my goal," Fleisch clarifies, "I'll do my best."