In Val di Fassa
Simon Fleisch goes on the attack
Simon Fleisch is fighting for points today and tomorrow at the European Ski Cross Cup in Val di Fassa, Italy. After his back injury, the Montafon native is almost back to 100 percent and has not lost sight of his goal.
Most recently at the European Cup stop in Les Contamines, France, ski cross racer Simon Fleisch returned to the action after a four-race break due to a back injury, skied straight into the grand final and finished fourth, also taking tenth place in the second race. "I'm not quite at 100 percent yet, but I'm pretty close. Les Contamines was good," says Fleisch happily, "missing four races after no races for a long time before that wasn't great."
And today and tomorrow are the next opportunities for the Montafon native in Val di Fassa (It). "It's exactly the same course as the World Cup, so it's pretty cool," says Fleisch about the training day in Val di Fassa. Where he wants to slowly get back on track in the overall EC standings. With 84 points, the 24-year-old is currently in 20th place, 242 points short of the top three and thus a fixed ticket for the next World Cup season. "It's a long way off, but that's still my goal," Fleisch clarifies, "I'll do my best."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
