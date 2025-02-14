Dangerous incident
Teenager threatened with knife by three boys
Because a 13-year-old girl in Vomp (Schwaz district) in Tyrol looked at boys who wanted to set off firecrackers, the trio attacked the girl and her two teenage companions. A butterfly knife was drawn.
The incident took place on February 8, as the police have only just announced. A 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were walking on the eastern sidewalk along Vomper Straße towards the village at around 7.30 pm to go ice skating at the sports field. They saw three unknown boys who apparently wanted to set off firecrackers.
The boys were pushing and shoving the locals
When the 13-year-old looked at the boys, they started to argue and approached the local teenagers. The situation threatened to escalate: The boys pushed, shoved and insulted the 14- and 16-year-old in Turkish.
Butterfly knife drawn
When the 14-year-old wanted to walk away towards the village, one of the trio pulled out a butterfly knife. He faked stabbing the 14-year-old twice in the back.
Die Ermittler
The three locals then left the scene in the direction of the Vomp sports ground and the three strangers made off in the direction of the pedestrian underpass. Nobody was injured.
Who witnessed the incident?
The Schwaz police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident or can provide information about the three boys. The perpetrator with the knife is about 1.65 m tall, has a sturdy build, dark hair, was wearing dark clothing and spoke poor German. The second offender is about 1.90 m tall, has a broader build and short black hair. He was wearing dark clothing and spoke good German. The third is described as being 1.60 m tall, with a sturdier build and also wearing dark clothing. The unidentified men are probably between 13 and 17 years old.
Information should be sent to the Schwaz police on 059133/7250.
