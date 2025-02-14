Vance threatens with “military means of pressure”

Berlin counters AfD proposal

Vance's call for more cooperation with the AfD was promptly rejected by the German government in Berlin. He sees this as one-sided interference in the election campaign, said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. Sometimes there is a lack of a full overview of the political debate. According to the German government spokesman, it is good practice for the citizens of a country to decide who to vote for and not to take advice from others.