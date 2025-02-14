Message to Russia
Vance threatens with “military means of pressure”
Will there be a "brutally tough message" from the Americans to the Europeans, as predicted by CDU leader Friedrich Merz? US Vice President JD Vance's appearance at the Munich Security Conference is eagerly awaited. The Republican has already raised eyebrows in an interview in the run-up to the conference - and even startled the Kremlin.
With regard to Ukraine and the peace negotiations planned by US President Donald Trump, Vance also threatened Moscow if Russian head of state Vladimir Putin did not agree to a long-term peace agreement that would guarantee Ukraine's independence.
"There is economic leverage and, of course, military leverage" that the US could use against Putin, the 40-year-old explained in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
USA wants to detach Russia from China
If Russia cooperates and there is a successful agreement on Ukraine, he held out the prospect of a normalization of relations with the USA. This would also allow Russia to free itself from its dependence on China: "It is not in Putin's interest to be the little brother in a relationship with China," Vance speculated.
Moscow reacted with irritation to the Vice President's statements. These are new elements of the American position that were not known before, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "That is why we are counting on additional explanations in the context of the very contacts we have been talking about." He added that it would take some time to re-establish these contacts.
"EU heads of government are afraid of their own people"
The Republican also made a controversial announcement in connection with the upcoming Bundestag elections in Germany. He advised German politicians to work together with all parties, including the AfD.
"It's really about censorship and about migration, about the fear that President Trump and I have that European leaders are afraid of their own people," he said. Politicians in Europe are using Soviet-era vocabulary such as misinformation to discredit unpopular viewpoints.
In addition, Russian interference in the USA and Europe is overestimated, complained Vance. The unwillingness to curb migration is a far greater threat to democracy than Russia's interference in elections.
Berlin counters AfD proposal
Vance's call for more cooperation with the AfD was promptly rejected by the German government in Berlin. He sees this as one-sided interference in the election campaign, said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. Sometimes there is a lack of a full overview of the political debate. According to the German government spokesman, it is good practice for the citizens of a country to decide who to vote for and not to take advice from others.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.