Father only wanted to be with his son

He himself received the tragic news when he went to the supermarket to buy food for a friend's barbecue, after which he immediately drove over 200 kilometers to the lake. "I collapsed into a pallet of drinks. I feared the worst. I was driving with my hazard lights on the whole time, smoking cigarettes - I don't actually smoke - and just crying. I just wanted to get to Josey," he recalls.