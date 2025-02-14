After the shooting fiasco
Nasty hate message causes horror at the World Championships
Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold had a day to forget in the mixed relay at the Biathlon World Championships. Afterwards, the Norwegian was the victim of a nasty hate message that caused horror.
On Wednesday in Lenzerheide, the Norwegians had already fallen behind seemingly hopelessly through starting skier Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, the four-time world champion, who had heart surgery before Christmas, shot two penalty rounds. Despite a race to catch up, she had to settle for fourth place in the end.
After the disappointing race, Tandrevold received a hate message. "I wish you everything bad in the world," it said. This was followed by insults and slurs: "For what you did today, you will probably suffer for the rest of your life ... Scum, not capable of anything ..."
"Not my day today"
Tandrevold posted the terrible message she had received after the season via Instagram. "Not my day today," wrote the biathlon superstar. "My team was outstanding and they deserve better."
Head of sport appalled
The nasty hate message certainly caused horror at the World Championships. "It's sad to see that there are people out there who have nothing else to do but write such idiotic things," said Norway's head of sport Per Arne Botnan in an interview with NRK: "We're used to internet trolls, but this is one of the worst things I've ever seen."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.