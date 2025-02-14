Vorteilswelt
After the shooting fiasco

Nasty hate message causes horror at the World Championships

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 10:00

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold had a day to forget in the mixed relay at the Biathlon World Championships. Afterwards, the Norwegian was the victim of a nasty hate message that caused horror.

On Wednesday in Lenzerheide, the Norwegians had already fallen behind seemingly hopelessly through starting skier Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, the four-time world champion, who had heart surgery before Christmas, shot two penalty rounds. Despite a race to catch up, she had to settle for fourth place in the end.

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

After the disappointing race, Tandrevold received a hate message. "I wish you everything bad in the world," it said. This was followed by insults and slurs: "For what you did today, you will probably suffer for the rest of your life ... Scum, not capable of anything ..."

"Not my day today"
 Tandrevold posted the terrible message she had received after the season via Instagram. "Not my day today," wrote the biathlon superstar. "My team was outstanding and they deserve better."

Head of sport appalled
The nasty hate message certainly caused horror at the World Championships. "It's sad to see that there are people out there who have nothing else to do but write such idiotic things," said Norway's head of sport Per Arne Botnan in an interview with NRK: "We're used to internet trolls, but this is one of the worst things I've ever seen."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

