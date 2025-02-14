World Ski Championships: This premiere is a “boy’s dream”

"This is a boy's dream come true, you only get to do this once in your life," beams the Mellau native. He has a clear plan: "Don't look too much to the left and right. And everyone says you shouldn't do anything special - so that's what I'm going to do." He qualified thanks to his second place in Val d'Isere, his first career podium. That proved that a lot is possible on a good day with a bit of luck: "Others are the favorites, but if I perform as well as I do, I have an outside chance of winning a medal."