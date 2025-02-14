Vorteilswelt
Debut in Saalbach

World Ski Championships: This premiere is a “boy’s dream”

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 07:25

"Anticipation, pressure, emotions - a mix of everything". This is how Patrick Feurstein imagines the premiere, as the third Austrian after Stefan Eichberger and cousin Lukas Feurstein to celebrate his World Championship debut in the giant slalom in Saalbach today - and in Austria.

"This is a boy's dream come true, you only get to do this once in your life," beams the Mellau native. He has a clear plan: "Don't look too much to the left and right. And everyone says you shouldn't do anything special - so that's what I'm going to do." He qualified thanks to his second place in Val d'Isere, his first career podium. That proved that a lot is possible on a good day with a bit of luck: "Others are the favorites, but if I perform as well as I do, I have an outside chance of winning a medal."

Outsider. A word that is not in Henrik Kristoffersen's vocabulary. The Norwegian is starting his seventh World Championships today and already has three medals in his trophy cabinet - including gold in the giant slalom in 2019 and gold in the slalom in 2023. "What else counts for me other than the first three places? Nothing, to be honest," clarifies the man from Salzburg.

Henrik Kristoffersen with his son at the race in Kitzbühel in 2024 (Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Henrik Kristoffersen with his son at the race in Kitzbühel in 2024
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

The conditions should certainly suit the VanDeer skier. "It's not a disadvantage for me if it's a bit softer," says the 30-year-old. He will be accompanied by his wife Tonje and son Emil in Saalbach and is looking forward to his "home World Championships" - after all, he has been in Austria for over nine years and has lived in Salzburg for four: "My family and I feel totally at home here."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Scheichl
Philipp Scheichl
Folgen Sie uns auf