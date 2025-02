This is the most curious public viewing of the World Ski Championships

"Anyone can put up a screen, we wanted something a little more unusual," grins Mucki Maierhofer from the Hinterglemm Bergstadl. The ski hut is located not far from the Zwölferkogel and offers the best view of the World Ski Championships race courses. Maierhofer set up a large wooden frame on the terrace of his mountain hut - and the World Cup public viewing was complete without a TV signal. "It doesn't get any higher resolution than this," says Maierhofer.