Province spends 500,000 euros more on social assistance
The Styrian state government is striving for a reform in the area of social assistance. As a basis for this, the FPÖ collected the latest data on this social expenditure. According to the data, the number of recipients of social assistance has risen - and the state is now spending around half a million euros more per month.
The case of a Syrian family with seven children in Vienna, who received 4600 euros in social benefits, caused a stir last year. As a result, the blue-black coalition in Styria wants to adjust the maximum rates for large families, among other things. The basis for the changes is provided by current data that the FPÖ had collected. The "Krone" knows all the figures.
Slight increase in recipients
In January, 14,904 people in Styria received social benefits, which is 52 people more (plus 0.35 percent) than a year ago. The entitlement of 715 people (or 336 households) is currently being reviewed.
In order to reform the existing model as a whole, which in many cases only benefits more migrants, a future federal government will have to ensure tighter regulations.
Philipp Könighofer, FPÖ-Sozialsprecher im Landtag
On average, the state pays out around 1,085 euros per household - an increase of 58 euros compared to January 2024 (plus 5.61 percent). Total expenditure on social welfare has also risen considerably: the white-green social welfare department now has to spend around 488,000 euros more than in the same month last year (up 6.23 percent)!
"For the new state government, it is clear that the continuation of the social assistance model developed under SPÖ responsibility is a social magnet for asylum seekers and third-country nationals from all over the world. Consequently, comprehensive reforms in the area of social assistance have been laid down in the government program," says Freedom Party MP Philipp Könighofer in response to the figures.
