Trump. Boxing association wants help from US president

The fight "everyone against everyone" in boxing continues. In the middle of it: Olympic champion Imane Khelif. The controversial International Boxing Association (IBA) recently excluded the Algerian from the World Championships in March - because she failed an unspecified test. The IBA feels vindicated by a decree from Donald Trump. The US President wants to exclude trans people from women's sport. The association has also announced that it will file an official complaint with the Attorney General of Switzerland against the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which allowed Khelif to compete at the Games in Paris. Similar complaints are also to be filed in France and the USA.