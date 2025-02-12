“Real interests, not just party interests”

Fight against bureaucracy and taxes

For the Carinthian top candidate, WKK Vice President Günter Burger, the administrative burden for companies is the most important issue: "The bureaucracy is slowly becoming overwhelming. Where was the Chamber of Commerce when the laws were passed?" In view of the low voter turnout in the past, he also asks the question: "Do we still have the legitimacy to represent our interests?" The focus is also on the tax burden and the abolition of multiple memberships.