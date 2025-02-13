Hundreds of false alarms keep fire departments on their toes

In Graz, professional firefighters are responsible for the exits. Gerald Wonner sees false alarms as daily business: "We classify every fire alarm we receive as a fire incident. We have to go to the property and investigate the cause of the alarm," he says. This is also confirmed by Graz Fire Director Klaus Baumgartner: "We always have to assume that it is a real fire incident, although we are well aware of the high number of false and deceptive alarms." In the previous year, this was the case 528 times due to a false technical alarm, 596 times due to "deception" (such as steam) and 53 times due to a malicious trigger.