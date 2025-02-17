A real health trap
Noise, stress: Help, the office is making me ill!
For many people, the modern office is a place where they spend most of their day. But despite its functionality, it can also be a health trap. Contrary to popular belief, office work is not a low-stress activity. More and more employees are complaining of headaches, back, neck and shoulder complaints, wrist inflammation, eye problems and mental health problems.
Back pain is one of the most common complaints. No wonder, since most people sit incorrectly at ergonomically unfavorable office furniture and rarely get up to move around. However, this is precisely what would be important to prevent these complaints. High-quality ergonomic chairs and height-adjustable desks are helpful. Many tasks can also be carried out standing up.
Set up your home office correctly
According to occupational therapists, the following applies when working from home: You must be able to rest your arms at a right angle on the desk and not hunch your shoulders. The legs should also form a right angle and the feet should be stable.
Although open-plan offices are supposed to improve communication, they often have the opposite effect: noise, lack of privacy and distractions are frequent sources of dissatisfaction and stress. These can significantly reduce productivity and affect overall satisfaction.
Distractions in the open-plan office
A recent study by the German Social Accident Insurance DGUV (which can be applied to Austria) took a closer look at the increasingly popular "desk sharing". There are no longer any fixed workstations.
The results: Around 25 percent of those surveyed feel (rather) frequently disturbed or interrupted or distracted by people passing by. A quarter of those surveyed are (rather) unable to concentrate on their work due to the high noise levels. Temperature, climate and lighting conditions are also factors that lead to arguments and stress. Open-plan offices therefore need defined break rooms and noise protection measures.
Laut Österreichischem Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung verbrachten die unselbstständig Beschäftigten im Jahr 2023 durchschnittlich 15,4 Kalendertage im Krankenstand.
Unter 30-Jährige meldeten häufigere Ausfallzeiten aufgrund von Atemwegsleiden, Infektionserkrankungen aber auch aufgrund von Verletzungen als ältere Erwerbstätige. Ihre durchschnittliche Krankheitsdauer verläuft dabei allerdings kürzer.
Gerade Verkühlungen sind in Bürogebäuden keine Seltenheit, insbesondere in klimatisierten Räumen. Klimaanlagen können zwar die Lufttemperatur regulieren, führen aber oft zu trockener Luft, welche die Atemwege reizt und die Ausbreitung von Viren begünstigt. Regelmäßiges Lüften sowie das Aufstellen von Luftbefeuchtern und Zimmerpflanzen helfen, die Luftqualität zu verbessern und Erkältungen vorzubeugen.
A new representative study by the online research institute Marketagent sheds light on the stress situation of the domestic population: demands in connection with work or education cause pressure for 36%, and even 48% of 14-19-year-olds!
Burnout is no longer a foreign concept
15% of those surveyed have already experienced burnout themselves, and one in three know someone affected in their immediate environment (33%). One in four feel (rather) at risk of burnout. High workloads, unclear instructions and social tensions are the causes.
Chronic stress can lead to serious health problems such as high blood pressure and mental illness. Employees need a good work-life balance! Companies should invest in stress management programs, such as workshops or the provision of quiet areas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.