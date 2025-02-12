Company from Upper Austria
Logistics specialist gives pole position
"We have achieved a lot and have big plans," Schwingshandl automation technology announced when the investment company IK Partners took a stake in the company last year. The intralogistics specialist from Holzhausen (Upper Austria) is still on course for growth, is drawing up construction plans and wants to become number one in the world.
From a conveyor system for a dumpling specialist to technology for a product sterilization expert to a logistics center in the paper industry - when it comes to individual logistics solutions in production halls and warehouses, Schwingshandl automation technology is in demand.
Turnover exceeds 45 million euros for the first time
"We want to become the global market leader in the niche of customized intralogistics solutions," says Thomas Schwingshandl, who founded the company of the same name based in Holzhausen. The European investment company IK Partners has held a majority stake in the intralogistics expert since last year. And the acquisition is proving to be a good move. Last year, turnover exceeded the 45 million euro mark for the first time. This year, turnover is expected to reach around 50 million euros, rising to around 90 million euros by 2029.
"We want to grow healthily and sustainably. Our continued internationalization is a key building block for this," says Schwingshandl. The company sees great potential in the USA in particular and is therefore also planning to establish a subsidiary there.
"We secured land at an early stage"
Apart from this, expansion plans are also being drawn up for the site in the Wels-Land district. A new office building including an underground parking garage is to be built, and the expansion plans are already ready in the drawer. A decision on when to build should be made by the summer. "We secured a plot of land at an early stage and are continuing to invest in the Holzhausen site," emphasizes Schwingshandl. The company currently has a total of 120 employees.
