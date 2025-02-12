Logistics specialist gives pole position

"We secured land at an early stage"

Apart from this, expansion plans are also being drawn up for the site in the Wels-Land district. A new office building including an underground parking garage is to be built, and the expansion plans are already ready in the drawer. A decision on when to build should be made by the summer. "We secured a plot of land at an early stage and are continuing to invest in the Holzhausen site," emphasizes Schwingshandl. The company currently has a total of 120 employees.