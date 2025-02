Men are afraid of grandma Michelle Hunziker

Hunziker has been married twice. As a very young model, she met the Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti in 1996 and gave birth to her eldest daughter Aurora Ramazzotti in the same year. Two years later, she and Ramazzotti walked down the aisle. They separated in 2002 and divorced in 2009. Four years later, she became engaged to the Trussardi heir Tomaso Trussardi and had two daughters with him.