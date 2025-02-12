Millions at stake
The promissory bills and the question of guilt
The promissory bill case that has resurfaced in the wake of the resignation of the head of Ramsau leaves quite a stale aftertaste. Apparently, (tax) money has been handed out freely and at will for years - at least 65 million euros are involved.
"Don't worry, it's called a promissory bill, but you don't owe me anything - it's just a transitory item." As someone who was not present, one can only speculate as to how things went back then - how promissory bills worth millions were cheerfully issued via the state's housing department and how the relevant persuasion work was carried out. Of course, the name "promissory bill" alone could imply that it is a debt that ultimately has to be repaid. But as an ordinary citizen, you may simply lack the finesse of high politics and officialdom.
As our highly esteemed colleague Barbara Winkler revealed in Wednesday's "Krone", the true dimensions of this case are not yet known. It is said to involve a total of around 65 million euros, taxpayers' money mind you - and an amount that the state's strapped coffers could urgently use in times like these. It is also unclear how many municipalities are affected, although it is apparently around 70. This also includes institutions and clubs such as Herberstein Zoo and the GAK soccer club.
Taxpayers have a right to information
When you put the pieces of the puzzle together, you come to the conclusion that it is a real scandal how money was apparently distributed at will. We can only hope that the announced new era in the Styrian political landscape will really take hold and that this case will now be fully investigated. We taxpayers have a right to this.
Have a nice Wednesday, free of scandal if possible!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
