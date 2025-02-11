Positive and negative aspects of the Childcare Act

"Perhaps it would have been better in terms of party politics to transfer 1,500 euros directly to the parents once every six months and not to the childcare facilities," says education officer Daniel Fellner, taking stock, but defending the measure: "However, we think it is the right thing to do and the social impact will become apparent in the coming years." The state is spending an enormous amount of money on this: while it was 84 million in 2022, next year 161 million - almost twice as much - will flow into the care and education of Carinthian children.