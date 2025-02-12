Win tickets
We invite eight families to join the action at the museum
Explore the fascination of "Museum Total" with your family: 1 ticket, 4 days, 8 Linz institutions offering a great program from 20 to 23 February. Together with the Linz Tourist Board, the "OÖ-Krone" is giving away tickets for eight families. Enter right here!
This one ticket opens the door to seven Linz museums and the voestalpine Stahlwelt. The "Museum Total" campaign offers exciting special programs for young and old, numerous workshops and family tours. So why not take the whole family on an exploration tour from February 20 to 23?
Four days full of discoveries await
The great experience for the curious takes place in the Lentos Art Museum, Nordico City Museum, Ars Electronica Center, Francisco Carolinum, Schlossmuseum, OK Linz, StifterHaus and voestalpine Stahlwelt. If you want to decide what you want to experience on your voyage of discovery, take a look at www.museum-total.at.
Experience an unforgettable time with the family
Eight families can not only immerse themselves in a world full of knowledge and fun, but can also look forward to winning tickets for two adults and two children from the Linz Tourist Board and the "OÖ-Krone" newspaper. Simply fill out the form below by February 17, 2025, 9 a.m. (including the ages of the children) and you will be entered into the prize draw. We wish you good luck and lots of fun at "Museum Total"!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
