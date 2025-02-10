BYD brings automated driving under €10,000

Wang predicted in his presentation that intelligent driving functions would become an indispensable feature of cars, similar to seat belts and airbags. "I believe that intelligent driving will become the new hallmark of Chinese cars." BYD's message is to make the latest technology accessible to the masses, said industry expert Yale Zhang, managing director of Automotive Foresight. "The technology doesn't have to be high-end, and they can fight a price war here." This is similar in significance to "DeepSeek", the new artificial intelligence from a Chinese provider that is causing quite a stir as an efficient competitor to "ChatGPT" from the USA. BYD already uses AI models from DeepSeek in its software architecture.