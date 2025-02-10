“It’s often an advantage to be smaller”

The 27-year-old left-hander is a handball veteran in Vöslau. "I started at the age of 12, I think I'll end my career there too!" He has been through highs and lows, and his return to the HLA in 2021 was a strong sign of life. The Jags are currently heading towards their quarter-final premiere. "It's important to confirm this with a win against Westwien, otherwise the surprise of Trofaiach has no added value," says Muck, looking ahead to Wednesday's home game against the penultimate team in the table (7 p.m.).