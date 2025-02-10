Vorteilswelt
"Rebellion" in Vöslau

“It’s often an advantage to be smaller”

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 17:21

The "Jags" from Bad Vöslau are currently heading towards their quarter-final premiere in the Handball Liga Austria, at home against Westwien on Wednesday. A building block of success: Raphael Muck. The team has been "cheering" for 15 years.

The cheering picture had to be posted. After all, Vöslau was the first HLA club this season to beat "winter king" Bruck/Trofaiach in one of its two home arenas. Despite the absences of Pelechenko, Dell and Rojnica. "We got off to a great start, which was not one of our strengths before," recalled Raphael Muck, recalling the 32:26 win in Trofaiach.

The 27-year-old left-hander is a handball veteran in Vöslau. "I started at the age of 12, I think I'll end my career there too!" He has been through highs and lows, and his return to the HLA in 2021 was a strong sign of life. The Jags are currently heading towards their quarter-final premiere. "It's important to confirm this with a win against Westwien, otherwise the surprise of Trofaiach has no added value," says Muck, looking ahead to Wednesday's home game against the penultimate team in the table (7 p.m.).

At just under 1.80 m, Muck lacks height, "but in duels it's often an advantage if you're smaller."

Under coach Sebastià Salvat, the Theresienfeld native has become a key player (8 goals from 9 shots most recently in Trofaiach, a total of 62 in twelve games). "Raphi deserves to train with the team one day," says the Spaniard, who thinks highly of Muck, who tried his hand at basketball in Traiskirchen before switching to handball. He works in the IT sector.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Pollak
Christian Pollak
