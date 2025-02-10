Arrest in Berlin
Suspect posted pictures of decapitated women
Shocked users of a website with pornographic content raised the alarm after discovering images of decapitated women or women with their throats cut. After months of investigation, the handcuffs have now clicked for a 39-year-old suspect in Berlin.
The "victims" pictured are mostly women from Hungary who were recognized by their friends and acquaintances from the photos on the Czech website or in the course of the discussion about the brutal images on the discussion platform "Reddit". Apparently none of the women were harmed, only snapshots of them were altered, in some cases with the help of image editing software.
Suspect claims to know women
The bloody and bound women uploaded by the user named "archie147" were also accompanied by comments about various deviant fantasies of violence, according to the Hungarian police, who spent months investigating together with the German authorities. Some forum users on the porn portal distorted the images even further. "archie147" claimed that he knew most of the women.
In fact, some of the people pictured, who had apparently been photographed while shopping or waiting for public transport in the Hungarian capital Budapest, also had personal details such as name and age added.
Here you can see pictures of the arrest in Berlin:
The profile of "archie147" was deleted on August 17 of the previous year. Nevertheless, the suspect was tracked down in Berlin. The Hungarian police published pictures and videos of the arrest on February 6 and also published a long list of items that were confiscated during the search of the 39-year-old's apartment. These include cell phones, CDs, memory cards, notebooks, cameras and photos.
New law against violence on the Internet
Some of these items had been hidden in the back of a kitchen cupboard. The Hungarian authorities are investigating, among other things, the violation of a new law against violence on the Internet. The law, which has been in force since the beginning of the year, provides for a prison sentence of up to one year for threats to life, health or physical integrity on the internet. It makes no difference whether the threats are texts, images or videos.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
