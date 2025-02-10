Vorteilswelt
Word of power from the state

Blue damper for the cycling offensive in Graz

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 12:38

A bombshell in Graz's transport policy: the planned cycle lane in Heinrichstraße, an important entrance road to the provincial capital, will not be built after all. Transport Minister Claudia Holzer (FPÖ) has now put her foot down on the matter.

0 Kommentare

Since taking office, the Graz City Hall coalition of KPÖ, Greens and SPÖ has been pushing ahead with the cycling offensive in the Mur metropolis with all its might - and thus also infuriating many other road users. But now there has been a major setback: the construction of a cycle lane in Heinrichstraße, which had already been approved under the last provincial government, is now off the table. This was made clear by the new Transport Minister Claudia Holzer in a press release.

Styrian Transport Minister Claudia Holzer (FPÖ). (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Styrian Transport Minister Claudia Holzer (FPÖ).
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

"I am committed to cycling, but I am also committed to the concerns and fears of businesses and local residents," says Holzer. Protests and objections from local residents have already led to a delay of almost two years, as the cycle lane should actually have been built in 2023 as part of the renovation of the road. The case is currently before the regional administrative court. 

Predecessor still wanted to build cycle path
Now the turnaround: the state will withdraw the contested road law decision. "There will be no alterations to Heinrichstraße between Geidorfplatz and Goethestraße and therefore no cycle path," clarifies the state councillor. Her predecessor Anton Lang (SPÖ), like the Graz city government, had made a clear commitment to extending the cycle path.

50 parking spaces will now be retained
"But in the course of the project, around 50 parking spaces, stopping and access points would have been removed for a 365-metre-long cycle path. If business people fear for their existence due to a lack of parking spaces and residents simply no longer have any parking options, then the interests must be weighed up very carefully," says Holzer, explaining her decision. There is also the parallel Zinzendorfgasse, which is already a pedestrian zone and therefore predestined for bicycle traffic.

Schwentner sees a "missed opportunity"
Judith Schwentner (Greens), Deputy Mayor of Graz and responsible for traffic, is known to disagree. However, she acknowledges the decision of the state as the owner of the road. "I see it as a missed opportunity not to design the axis between the train station and the university in such a way that over 30,000 students can get there safely and quickly. As a main axis, the project was an important part of the agreed cycling offensive. We also wanted to respond to a long-standing wish of the universities together with the state."

Geidorf district leader Hanno Wisiak reacted with incomprehension to Holzer's decision: "Incomprehensible and reckless! The fact that Heinrichstraße is to become the main cycle route goes back to plans that were presented in 2020 with the liberal deputy mayor Mario Eustacchio," Wisiak shakes his head. "An efficient and safe cycle connection to the university should be maintained."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
